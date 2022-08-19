150 youth graduate police’s IT programme in Berbice

A TOTAL of 150 young persons graduated, on Wednesday, from the ZARA Computer Centre, New Amsterdam, Berbice, a Guyana Police Force (GPF) statement said.

According to a post on the GPF’s Facebook page, the graduation ceremony was held at the Berbice High School under the theme, “Training in Partnership with Valuable Stakeholders to Enhance the Performance of Our Services”.

Officer-in-Charge of the No. 1 Sub-Division for Regional Division Six, Deputy Superintendent Elton Davidson welcomed the graduates and their families to the occasion noting that it is a proud moment for ZARA and the GPF.

Sergeant Esan Hinds, Subordinate Officer-in-Charge, ZARA Computer Centre in New Amsterdam, gave an overview of the computer courses which lasted four weeks, and included youths from as young as seven years.

Sergeant Hinds mentioned that the students were divided into six classes, based on their various age groups, so that peer-to-peer learning and cohesion could be met.

Some of the subject areas explored include Microsoft Word, Microsoft Paint, and applications to enhance their typing capabilities.

Coordinator of the Guyana Police Force’s ZARA Computer Centres, Assistant Superintendent Gladwin Hanover, in his brief remarks, highlighted that this is the first of what is expected to be many more graduation ceremonies at the New Amsterdam ZARA Computer Centre.

Hanover mentioned that the youths are graduating at a time in history when our world is dealing with enormous challenges, but also at a time when the opportunities created by those challenges have never been greater.

He further mentioned that the computer training provided by the GPF is free and is afforded to all ages.

Some of the training areas available are Foundation Training, Advanced Training, Personal Computer (PC) Repairs and Maintenance, and Web Page Designing.

Force Training Officer (ag) Deputy Superintendent, Rovin Dass who was present stated that one of the mandates of the GPF is to combat and suppress crime.

He noted that having members of our communities trained in Information Technology will contribute significantly to achieving this goal.

Dass added that the Guyana Police Force aims to continue friendly, cordial, and meaningful engagements with members of the communities to bridge the gap between the public and the Force.

“On behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Officers and Ranks of the Guyana Police Force and ZARA, I would like extend congratulations to all of you for completing this significant journey in your life and wish you bountiful success ahead,” Dass told the graduates.