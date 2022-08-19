Dr. Shiwnandan launches ninth book

RAVINDRA Shiwnandan, a senior pastor of Herstelling Assembly of God Global Outreach Centre, and a practicing physician at Dr. Shiwnandan’s Clinic, launched his ninth book on Thursday.

The book is titled “Understanding God’s Endtime Schedule” and is available on Amazon.

His other eight books are “Advancing Kingdom Citizenship”, “The Dynamics of Freedom”, “Rebounding”, and “Called to the 5 –FLD Ministry”, “A quick guide for altar workers”, “Overcoming the Strongman”, “Practicing the Principles of Faith” and “The Principles of Stabilizing Leadership”.

His writing journey started about 15 years ago. Since then, he has been writing consistently and has, so far, completed 10 books, nine of which are published.

Within the next couple of months, his tenth book is expected to be published.

He related that there are about five books that are in some state of completion.

Dr. Shiwnandan noted it is his desire to redo one of his books “Rebounding” into a textbook for medical students at a foreign university.

He is a credentialed holding Pastor with the AOG for more than thirty-two years. He holds a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (M.B.B.S), Masters in Theology, and a Doctorate of Ministry degrees. He also serves on the General Presbytery of the AOG, and as the Director of the AOG Evangelism Association.

Dr. Shiwnandan and his wife are physicians who believe in whole person salvation and have a robust humanitarian approach to ministry.

They are the co-founders of the Herstelling Vocational Skills Training Institute, where hundreds of youths and single parents benefit from free certified skills training.

They are also the co-founders of Hinterland Medical Missions, taking medical missions teams to various hinterland locations.

Years ago, Dr. Shiwnandan received the Prime Minister’s Medal for his outstanding performance on the completion of his medical degree at the University of Guyana, School of Medicine.

He continued his carrier development at Queen’s University in Canada, Gulf Course Ultrasound Institute, National Procedures Institute and Institute for International Medicine, and at the University of Missouri in Kansas City.

Given the recent interest in the oil & gas sector, Dr. Shiwnandan’s Clinic is certified to offer services through the Maritime Coastguard Agency, Maritime Labour Convention 2006, and Oil & Gas UK.

For more than 20 years, Dr. Shiwnandan held professional memberships with the American College of Gastroenterology, the West Indian Association of Gastroenterologists, the Christian Medical Foundation, and the American Association of Pastoral Counsellors.

Additionally, he served as the Representative of the Medical Community on the Central Board of Health (CBH) and the Pharmacy and Poisons Board in Guyana’s Ministry of Public Health.