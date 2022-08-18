Work begins to put together farmers’ register

THROUGH the Sustainable Agricultural Development Programme (SADP), the Planning Unit of the Ministry of Agriculture on Wednesday began the roll out of its Agriculture Survey for the establishment of a farmers’ registrar.

In a bid to improve its efforts in meeting stakeholder demands and making profitable investments, the $20 million project, which is being funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), will see the collection of data from approximately 4,000 farmers residing in Regions Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), Four (Demerara-Mahaica), Five (Mahaica-Berbice), Six East Berbice-Corentyne), and 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

Persons are being encouraged to fully participate in the agriculture survey to allow for the collection of data that will aid in the continued development of the agriculture sector in Guyana.

Earlier this month, some 100 enumerators were trained to conduct visits to the homes and farms of farmers across the regions to conduct interviews.

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha had explained that the pilot project will see the creation of a register of farmers, inclusive of what they produce, where they are located, and how much they are producing.



“This will help us to know who are the farmers of our country; to know where they are located, and the amount of crop they are producing,” Minister Mustapha had said at the time, and that the data being collected will also assist the government in crafting realistic policies and targeted projects to further develop the sector and the country.

“When we set programmes, especially in the agriculture sector, we have to be more realistic, because we are dealing with food and food security. And today, when the world is at a food crisis, in terms of food security, we have to be accurate in setting goals and setting our programmes,” the minister said.

Minister Mustapha further explained that without the proper data, the ministry is unable to establish and create targetted projects to assist stakeholders, and as such, the survey is of much importance.

“Without proper analysis, knowledge and proper survey, I don’t think we can set a realistic programme; a programme that is accurate enough, so that we can capture all the activities that people are doing,” he’d said, adding: “It is also important to us, because when our country is at the verge of diversifying its agriculture sector; consolidating and diversifying our traditional sector, this information will help us tremendously in deciding where to diversify, where to consolidate, and where to expand.”

Minister Mustapha had disclosed that once the pilot project is completed, the ministry will be looking to expand it further, so as to ensure that all farmers are registered.