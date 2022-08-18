News Archives
Haynes distances self from Cuffy 250 event
Floyd Haynes
BANKER and financial expert, Floyd Haynes, has expressed consternation that his name was included on a list of speakers at a forum titled “Resisting the emerging apartheid state” organised by the Cuffy 250 Committee.

Haynes, in a letter to chairman of the committee, Dr Norman Ng-A-Qui, said he was not asked formally or informally to be part of the programme and called for his name to be removed from an advertisement circulated by the Cuffy 250 Committee with immediate effect.

“Moreover, I completely reject the phrase ‘resisting the emerging apartheid state’ to describe conditions in Guyana. In my view, this statement is a disservice to all Guyanese, as such, I wish to categorically disassociate myself from it. More importantly, I am a firm supporter of His Excellency, the President of Guyana and I am absolutely convinced that it is not part of the President’s agenda to create any disparity based on race,” said Haynes.

Staff Reporter

