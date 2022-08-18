Sanitary pads donated to end ‘period poverty’ among girls, women

FIRST Lady Arya Ali, on Wednesday, received a donation of 6,000 packets of sanitary pads to support the nationwide Menstrual Hygiene Initiative to end period poverty experienced by women and girls who cannot afford sanitary pads in Guyana.

The donation was made by Senior Minister for finance, Dr. Ashni Singh through the ministry’s Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) with financial support from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), and as part of the project’s Water and Sanitation Hygiene (WASH) component.

The simple but significant ceremony was held at the Baridi Benab at State House, Main Street, the official residence of the First Family.

In a public statement on the First Lady’s social media page, Mrs. Ali was quoted saying the donation will boost the work already ongoing in similar regards across several administrative regions in Guyana.

“I’ve repeatedly highlighted the plight of women and girls who cannot afford sanitary pads…. [T]hrough this initiative, we are aiming to bring an end to this by ensuring every woman and girl has access to sanitary products,” First Lady Ali is quoted as saying.