Dayvishanie Naipaul heads to India to learn classical dance
Dayvishanie Naipaul with Indian High Commissioner, Dr KJ Srinivasa
DAYVISHANIE NAIPAUL has been awarded a scholarship to pursue a three-year programme of Indian classical dance, Bharatnatayam, under the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

Naipaul hails from the County of Essequibo and is a self-taught dancer since the age of five. Currently age 22, Naipaul has learnt kathak and Indian Bollywood dances and has started an academy in Essequibo named “Dayvishanie Dance Academy”.

According to a release, during her meeting with High Commissioner, Dr. KJ Srinivasa, Naipaul related that she is very grateful to the High Commission of India for the opportunity to learn more about Indian culture. She is very ecstatic about returning to Guyana to educate her students in the academy and urges fellow Guyanese and other youths to make use of the opportunity to study in India, learn more about the culture and history of India.

High commissioner, Dr KJ Srinivasa said that such scholarships enhance cultural exchange and contribute to further India-Guyana co-operation. He also informed that the High Commission of India in Georgetown is currently offering nine scholarships under the ICCR programme.

Staff Reporter

