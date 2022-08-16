Alado is Guyana Cup champion horse!

THE fourteenth running of the Guyana Cup lived up to every expectation, with the feature race over one mile providing all the excitement horseracing fans had been waiting for.

When Alado galloped across the line first, there was no controlling the outpouring of the fans in support of trainer Junior Mohamed and the ZZ racing stable crew as they paraded up and down the Rising Sun homestretch.

Alado, of the Master Z racing stable, beat out the Jagdeo Racing Stable’s pair of Wild Texas Tom and Our Stuie.

After the event, trainer Nasrudeen Mohamed Jnr. said, “I’m glad that we won this event; we’ve been training very hard for this class, and I just want to thank everyone that backed me.”

Jockey Colin Ross commented, “I knew when we came down the final stretch that I had them; the horse was feeling strong, and had it covered.”

In the undercard the VALS construction sponsored E1 and Lower classes event over 1100m, Early Bird, of the R&R Syndicate racing stable, crossed the line first, after a surge ahead of Converter, of Slingerz Racing Stable, and Looking To Heaven of the Jumbo Jet racing stable.

The Associated Construction one-mile class for three-year-old horses was picked up by Colour of Sacrifice, owned and trained by Shaun Mohamed, ahead of Like A Million (Jumbo Jet Racing Stable) and Amazing Grace (PHVH Racing Stable)

The first race of the day, the Air Services Limited J3 Non Starter and L Class Classic (1100m), saw Face D’ Fire (Azad Hussain) coming in ahead of Cash N Carry (Cecil Evans) and Foreign Link (Dexter Miles), while the G3 and Lower class over 1400m was sponsored by Forrester’s Lumber Yard, and saw Unsettled (Jumbo Jet Racing Stable) winning ahead of It’s My Choice (G. Singh) and Goldon D’or (Zahir Khan).

The J’s Guyana J1 and Lower class over (1400m) was won by Perfect Dream (Deleep Esreepersaud), Ebony Prince (Belwin Anderson), and Trump (J Daveanand), while The Two-Year-old Guyana-Bred horses over 1100m and sponsored by Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc. was picked up by Double Jet (Jumbo Jet Racing Stables) ahead of GT Boss (Unstoppable Racing Stable) and Legacy (Denzil Lewis).

The J3 Non Starter and L Class Classic, sponsored by East Cell Tech over 1100m, was won by Red Star (Shamsundar) ahead of Perfect Storm (J. Chandilall) and Catholic Boy (Stefan Kanaya).