GMR&SC International Drag Meet

‘We’re here to defend Guyana’ – Peter Daby

ONE of the more anticipated events in August each year; the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) International Drag Race meet; finally returns this weekend and it is set to satiate fans’ need for 1320 action at the South Dakota Circuit.

The Timehri strip which has undergone much transformation throughout recent years will see a bevy of competitors from Suriname and Trinidad & Tobago, burning rubber with the Guyanese for the title of “King of the Strip”.

However, during a recent interview, local competitor, Peter Daby has sent a strong warning to the foreigners, hinting that they will leave the ‘Land of Many Waters’ without any silverware.

Daby, who has been a keen rival of Team Mohamed’s revealed that himself and team are more focused on dominating the visiting delegation that will feature two rail cars and a record breaking RX-7 from the Twin-Island Republic of T&T while Raymond John & Michael Namchand are among the Surinamese speedsters.

Three cars are coming out of Daby’s camp and they are his nine-second third generation Rx-7, his more popular 2Jz Rx-7 and the recently acquired Mustang; both of which will be in the unlimited class.

The 2Jz will be driven by Daby himself while the Mustang will be piloted by a Cayman Islands’ driver.

S&D Performance and Time Machine Racing out of Miami, Florida are the mechanics for Daby’s team while special thanks were sent to their sponsors Unicom, MMD Hollow Block, JS Guyana, SMS Multi-Lift and Sharlon Mark Sammy.

“SMS and JS Guyana have done a lot of clearing work on the track so spectators can have better views of both the circuit and drag-race events going forward,” Daby added.

Meanwhile, competitors are advised that the registration for this weekend’s event closes on Wednesday.

Tickets for fans cost $2000 for adults; $1000 for kids, and are on sale at the clubs’ Thomas Lands’ office.