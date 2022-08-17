Kevin O’Brien retires from international cricket

IRELAND veteran Kevin O’Brien has announced his retirement from international cricket.

Confirming his decision via a statement on social media, O’Brien stated that he had originally intended to retire after the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

However, with the selectors continuing to overlook the 38-year-old, O’Brien opted to end his international career with immediate effect.

“I had hoped to finish my career at the T20 World Cup in Australia but having not been picked for the Irish squad since last year’s World Cup, I feel that the selectors and management are looking elsewhere,” O’Brien said in a statement.

He had made his debut for Ireland way back in 2006 in an ODI against England and immediately became a vital cog in that middle-order.

His finest moment in an Irish shirt came in 2011 when he struck a memorable 63-ball 113 against England in a World Cup encounter that helped his side chase down 328 in stunning fashion. He brought up his century in that game off just 50 deliveries, which is still the record for the fastest ton in a World Cup.

He has also featured in all three Tests Ireland have played so far and became Ireland’s first ever centurion in the format. Last year, O’Brien quit ODIs in order to prolong his international career with Ireland in T20Is and Tests.

However, a poor showing with the bat in T20Is for Ireland despite getting an opportunity to bat at the top of the order forced the selectors to look past him ahead of the showpiece event in Australia.

“I have enjoyed every minute playing for Ireland, made many friends off the pitch and I have so many happy memories to remember from my time playing for the National side. To be able to share the field and the changing room with my older brother (Niall O’Brien) for 12 years was something I’m incredibly grateful for.

All of my proudest moments and favourite memories were playing in front of Irish fans whether in Ireland or overseas, so thank you for the incredible support over the years.” (Cricbuzz)