Three dead in Linden-Soesdyke Highway accident

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal accident along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway on Wednesday in the vicinity of Kuru Kuru in which three men lost their lives, a statement from the law enforcement agency said on Thursday.

The deceased are Michael Edwards of Timehri Base Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD); Wilfred Phillips and Alicious Squad, both of Pomeroon River, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), police said.

At around 23:30 hours on the highway in the vicinity of Kuru Kuru, a motor lorry, driven by 47-year-old Shawn Lim of Hyde Park, Timehri, was proceeding North along the western side of the highway at Kuru Kuru.

Police said the driver allegedly saw something run across the road from east to west in front of him. He pulled left to avoid a collision and lost control of the vehicle.

“The left side wheel collided with the barranca causing the vehicle to turn upside down several times down a ditch on the western side of the road…

“[A]nd as a result, the three victims who were all seated on top of some utility poles in the tray of the lorry were all pinned down at the bottom of the vehicle.

“They were all pronounced dead after being examined at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre after being assisted by the police and public-spirited citizens. The bodies were then escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home for storage and are awaiting a post-mortem examination.

“A breathalyser test conducted on the driver of the motor lorry returned zero readings. Lim is in custody pending further inquiries,” the police said.