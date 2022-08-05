Digicel launches LTE service in Lethem

DIGICEL has launched a LTE service in Lethem, Region Nine, in keeping with its promise to deliver the best customer experience throughout the country.

According to a release, the launch brings faster speeds and access to information to the residents and confirms Digicel’s positon as the network of choice in the Rupununi with the widest and fastest service.

“This LTE service upgrade also means more opportunity for economic empowerment for Guyanese due to the direct correlation between access to broadband Internet and economic growth. To date, Digicel has invested GY$5 billion in rolling out of LTE services across Guyana,” the release said.

Digicel’s focus on delivering the best customer experience by ensuring its networks are superior and ubiquitous has seen an emphasis on speed, quality and coverage, the release said, noting that this was independently recognised by Ookla with the telecoms provider winning Ookla’s Best Mobile Network, Best Mobile Coverage and the Best Speeds awards.

“When we launched in Guyana 15 years ago, we transformed the communications landscape with a promise to connect everyone everywhere to world class mobile communications. We are happy to be delivering on this promise to our customers in Lethem. This is a signal of our commitment to providing superfast connectivity for everyone everywhere via our LTE networks. We’re proud to be connecting Guyanese to economic opportunities with our overall population coverage the best available in Guyana at 98.14 per cent, along with an industry leading LTE population coverage of over 90 per cent,” Digicel Guyana CEO, Gregory Dean said.