Woman accused of romance scam ‘walks free’ after repaying money

AFTER being remanded to prison on Wednesday for alleged involvement in a conspiracy to defraud, 25-year-old Susan Richards of North East La Penitence, Georgetown, was released and her charge dismissed, after she opted to repay the money to the victim.

Richards, according to a police statement on Wednesday, was charged by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) with Conspiracy to Defraud in relation to a “romance scam”.

The police said that, at the time of her charge, Richards was not represented by a lawyer.

However, the Guyana Chronicle was informed that the woman was later represented by attorney Eusi Anderson.

According to Richards’ attorney, after the matter was called back, once she had secured legal representation, the prosecutor did not object to bail.

After the bail application was made, the woman was refused bail, the attorney told the Guyana Chronicle.

The matter came up before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The woman’s lawyer said the prosecutor also agreed that a repayment of the $85,000 was an option. He said the money was repaid, and the matter was dismissed by the Chief Magistrate.

According to the police press release, based on reports received by SOCU, Richards is a sales representative who was the recipient of GYD$85,000 sent by the victim with the understanding that she will receive a package containing expensive gift items from her ‘Facebook boyfriend’.

Richards was alleged to have acted as a third party for a person who befriended the victim via social media platform, Facebook.

Richards had pleaded not guilty to the crime.

The now-freed woman is one of four recipients whom the victim sent monies to.

Recently, police said, SOCU charged a man, John Patrick Lewis, with the said offence. He is one of the four persons the victim sent monies to.

The victim’s ‘Facebook boyfriend’ provided her with all of Richards’ personal information, prompting her to send money using the information through Western Union.

No package was delivered, according to the police and the reported ‘Facebook boyfriend’ disappeared.

SOCU Head, Assistant Commissioner Fazil Karimbaksh, in the police report, reminded the public to be on the lookout for these types of scams, and to report them immediately.