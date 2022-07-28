News Archives
VP Jagdeo tests positive for COVID-19
Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo in Washington DC before testing positive for COVID-19 (Photo credit: Office of the President)
– President Ali, other delegation members negative

VICE PRESIDENT, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, who is currently in Washington D.C. as part of a high-level team led by President Irfaan Ali, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

A statement from the VP office confirmed this, noting also that President Ali and the other members of the high-level delegation of senior government officials all tested negative.

According to the statement, the Vice President showed no symptoms of the virus prior to his departure from Guyana.

Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Hugh Todd and Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud are also part of the delegation.

The press statement said President Ali and his team will continue with their agenda while in the United States’ capital city.

“The delegation has already completed a number of successful engagements over the past two days which included meetings with the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, Deputy Secretary of Commerce, Don Greaves, and other Business leaders and government officials. They have also participated in engagements with the Atlantic Council and in discussions with other ambassadors,” the statement said.

The statement further said the Vice President remains asymptomatic.

Staff Reporter

