Breached Mabura trail gets emergency repairs

THE breached section of the Mabura trail which leads to Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) has received emergency repair works after it broke away Wednesday morning, the Ministry of Public Works said.

The ministry, through its official Facebook page, on Wednesday confirmed that “a contractor has been mobilised to address the breached section of the Mabura trail near Surama.”

“The contractor’s engineer on the ground says repair works have commenced and traffic should be flowing by this afternoon,” the ministry disclosed, referencing that the work was expected to be completed by Wednesday afternoon.

It said sections of the road which broke away are “routinely maintained” by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC).

Government has major plans for development of the road which links Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) to Lethem, Region Nine.

The public works ministry has already signed a contract to the tune of $3.19 billion to upgrade 32 bridges between Kurupukari and Lethem. This will see the timber bridges along the stretch replaced by concrete bridges.

Additionally, there is a contract worth US$190 million for construction of the road from Linden to the Mabura Hill road in asphaltic concrete. It is the first phase of the road that will eventually lead to Lethem. (DPI)