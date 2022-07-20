El Bakkali is ‘king of steeplechase’ after claiming world title

MOROCCO’S Soufiane El Bakkali believes he is the “king of steeplechase” after adding the world title to his Olympic Games gold.

The 26-year-old put on a tactical masterclass over the 3 000m course in Eugene to end Kenya’s 15-year reign in the discipline at the World Athletics Championships.

In a repeat performance of his Olympic success in Tokyo last year, he stayed near the back of the leading pack for much of the race before making the decisive move in the last 200m to claim gold in a time of eight minutes 25.13 seconds.

“I am the king of steeplechase because I have gained confidence on the track. That’s why I am the Olympic champion and now the world champion,” El Bakkali told BBC Sport Africa.

Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma had to settle for silver once again, having finished second in Tokyo and in Doha three years ago, while Kenya’s Conseslus Kipruto, the 2019 champion, ended with bronze.

Kenyan runners had won men’s steeplechase gold in every edition of the World Championships since Brimin Kipruto’s success in Osaka in 2007 and El Bakkali said his finishing speed had been the key to victory in Oregon.