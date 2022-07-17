Hinterland ‘agri’ development remains a top priority

–Minister Mustapha tells toshaos

MINISTER of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, on Wednesday, presented his ministry’s plan and significant accomplishments to toshaos and other indigenous leaders, who were in attendance at the National Toshaos Council Conference (NTC), at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Liliendaal.

The minister said his ministry was committed to the development of all regions and villages in Guyana, inclusive of Amerindian communities.

“With each region having its own competitive advantage, the agriculture ministry will capitalise on this to expand agriculture in each region. For instance, in Region One, the spices, turmeric and ginger [initiative] has been successful, and in Region Nine, we have seen successes in cattle, rice, mango, peanuts, and orchard crops,” Minister Mustapha said.

He added that the ministry continues to place great emphasis on food security across the hinterland district, as it remains a priority on the government’s national development agenda.

Minister Mustapha went on to say: “Through a number of agriculture agencies, we have and will continue to establish demonstration sites, supply planting materials, provide improved livestock breeds, supply free Acoushi ants bait, shade houses in various regions.”

He added: “We will also assist with fogging machines, increase access to technical and advisory services, and assist with product development and marketing… the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) will be distributing 25 Black Giant Chickens to 2000 households by the end of October 2022.”

Since being elected to office in August 2020, the ministry has expended over $2 billion in Amerindian villages nationwide.

Minister Mustapha has already visited some 63 communities, while the technical officers and agencies have provided services to over 200 villages.