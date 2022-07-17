Commissioner’s handgun competition ‘kicks off’

THE Commissioner of Police Annual Handgun Competition is currently ongoing at the Tactical Services Gun Range, Police Headquarters, Eve Leary.

Police Headquarters noted that over twenty-seven teams, inclusive from the various branches of the Force, Private Security Firms and the other Joint Services are on-board and participating in the event.

Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ (ag), Ravindradat Budhram declared the competition officially opened by taking the first shots Friday morning, with all shots hitting the target.

Mr. Budhram noted that the handgun shooting competition is one of many activities being hosted in celebration of the Force’s 183rd Anniversary.

The competition and participants are being monitored by officials of the Police Force and the Guyana National Rifle Association, Mr. Harold Hopkinson (Range Master) and Mr. Gordon Richards (Range Officer).