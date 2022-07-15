Supreme Distributors expanding market presence

SUPREME Distributors is now the exclusive distributor for Premier Agencies Caribbean Limited in Guyana, the company said in a release on Thursday.

According to the release, Supreme Distributors will be selling the Premier and Ever Green brands of household and commercial cleaning products.

The agreement between the two companies was signed on Thursday in Trinidad and Tobago between Indar Maharaj, Managing Director of Premier Agencies Caribbean Limited and Mohamed Faizoul, Managing Director of Supreme Distributors.

“Both parties are looking forward to expanding their presence in Guyana and are excited about the new range of affordable cleaning products that will now be available to the Guyanese market,” the release said.