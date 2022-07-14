AG to address revised Amerindian Act, other policy issues on Friday

THE rights and freedom of the Amerindian people will be high on the agenda of Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, S.C, when he addresses the National Toshao’s Conference on Friday.

The five-day conference is being held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown, under the theme ‘Good governance and Fast-tracking Amerindian Development.’

During his “Issues in the News” programme, which was streamed recently on Facebook, AG Nandlall said that he will address Amerindian village leaders on the revisions of the 2006 Amerindian Act, land titling disputes and other key law and policy issues.

“There are many legal issues that the Amerindians have, which include disputes constantly with miners, who are mining in Amerindian communities or in neighbouring communities and disputes arise. There are many cases pending in the High Court where miners have sued Amerindian villages and Amerindians. I will be there to address those concerns,” he said during his programme.

Further, AG Nandlall stated that his Ministry will partner with the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs to establish a committee which will hold consultations with Amerindians living in hinterland communities.

The Amerindian Affairs Ministry has already set aside $10 million to commence the consultation process which will lead to revision of the Act.

The committee will be tasked with making recommendations, and discussing issues with the residents of Amerindian communities, with a view to making the reforms relevant and requisite to the current piece of legislation.

“That is how we do law making, in a consultative way. In fact, the entire process will be driven by the Amerindian communities in the consultative process. We will only facilitate and create the machinery to make that possible,” he added.

AG Nandlall further disclosed that when engaging in his dialogue on Friday, he will also cover the issue of constitutional reform.

For example, he said, while discrimination is a constitutional wrong, the Constitution allows positive discrimination in favour of the Amerindians.

“So, while you can’t discriminate against, you can discriminate in favour of the Amerindians. But unless they know their rights, unless they know their freedoms, they will not be able to appreciate it and exercise. It makes no sense giving people legal rights or legal freedoms on paper unless you tell them what those rights are. You explain to them how those rights are reported, you further illustrate to them how those rights and freedoms can be exercised, and enforced…That is what I plan to do on Friday,” the Minister said.

‘BASELESS ALLEGATIONS’

Meanwhile, during his programme, AG Nandlall denied recent claims that the government was “hijacking” the agenda of the conference.

“We are there to facilitate. We are there to help the Amerindian communities to address their various issues. Yet, as we try to do that, we are faced with the accusation that we are attempting to take over and control the conference…nothing of the sort,” he said.

He pointed out that if the government did not host the NTC conference or participate, they would have still faced negative criticism or even worse, been accused of neglect.

“So, whether you do or you don’t, you still get it [criticism] but the people who are the most important factor in this equation know best and they have talked with us even while we were in opposition,” he added.

He emphasised that the PPP-led government has always strived to treat the nation’s first people with dignity and respect and will continue to do so.

During Monday’s opening of the conference, President Irfaan Ali rejected claims of his government taking over the conference.

“We are here not to tell you what to do, but to listen to you; to listen to your ideas; to listen to your needs; to listen to your perspectives and to craft together a plan of action to improve the life of every single Amerindian community in this country,” the Head of State said.

He continued: “Let me be very clear, your rights must and will always be respected by this government. Your rights will always be protected by this government, your rights will always advance under this government.”

President Ali assured the Amerindian village leaders that just like how the PPP administration fought for their rights years ago, under his administration this course will continue.

“You have equity in this country. We fought hard so that you can have so that you can be part of the process of development,” the President said as he reiterated that Amerindians are no different from the rest of the population and must be treated equally.

“Those are the fundamental principles that we support. We will preserve what is rightfully yours. That is what this government has done from day one — work to preserve everything that can give you a better life and better communities. Your future must be no different from the future of anyone else in this country,” he said.