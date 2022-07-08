USA-based Guyanese makes contribution to project ‘Cricket Gear’

CHIN Singh, formerly of East Canje, Berbice and who now resides in New York, has made a contribution of $40 000 towards project ‘Cricket Gear for Young and Promising Cricketers in Guyana’.

The former Rose Hall Community Centre Cricket Club (RHCCCC) first division cricketer voluntarily made this contribution. At a simple ceremony, held recently in New York, Singh said that he was following the work of the joint venture by Kishan Das of the USA and Anil Beharry of Guyana and was impressed that cricketers and clubs across the length and breadth of Guyana were benefiting.

Beharry pointed out that he was grateful for the assistance which will go a far way in enhancing the project. “This initiative is to help identify and nurture young talents and at the same time encourage them to educate themselves,” Beharry noted.

According to Beharry, a former Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) president, “the project is happy to assist young players with the hope of producing more cricketers for Guyana and West Indies”.

Total cricket-related items collected so far: $170 000 cash, two trophies, 11 cricket boots, 17 pairs of batting pads, 19 bats, 13 pairs of batting gloves, 19 thigh pads, one wicket-keeping pad, one arm guard, six cricket bags and two helmets. In addition, $600 000 worth in gear was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National wicket keeper/batter.

To date, 36 young players from all three counties of Guyana have benefited from three junior gear bags, two trophies, one arm guard, 13 bats, one box, two helmets, nine pairs of cricket shoes, nine pairs of batting pads, one bat rubber and 11 pairs of batting gloves.

In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area received two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenaam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard each also collected one box of red cricket balls while RHCCCC received two, 15 white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket-keeping gloves and a set of stumps and bails.

Cricket-related items, used or new, will be distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients.

Talent-spotting is being done across the country and club leaders will also assist to identify talent. Progressive and well managed clubs will also benefit.