Guyana to host seven countries at Junior Caribbean Squash Championships
Team Guyana at yesterday’s launch at the Georgetown Club with coach Carl Ince (left) and manager Garfield Wiltshire (right). In front row seated from left: Vice-president of GOA, Godfrey Munroe; Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle and Communications Manager for Digicel, Vidya Sanichara.
FROM July 9 to 16, Guyana will be the venue of the Junior Caribbean Arena Squash Association (CASA) Championships with athletes from seven countries set to start arriving last night.
Athletes are expected from Barbados, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Jamaica, St Vincent & The Grenadines, and Trinidad & Tobago.

At the launch of the event, yesterday at one of the tournament venues, Georgetown Club on Camp Street, it was revealed that the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) is the premium title sponsor, and all systems were in place for a well-run event.

Vice-president of the Guyana Squash Association (GSA), David Fernandes, thanked the numerous sponsors for their support in making the event possible and highlighted that it is a team effort that brought hosting to reality after St Vincent and the Grenadines opted out of hosting this year.

Vidya Sanichara, Communications Manager for Digicel Guyana, said the company was happy to extend its long-time partnership with the GSA, and it is more than just about fulfilling their Corporate Social Responsibility.

Additionally, Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, applauded the GSA for being one of the most organised sport associations in Guyana and pledged that the National Sports Commission and by extension the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, will build a Doubles court.

Such a move would allow Guyana to bid to host international tournaments, and also athletes can train better ahead of major competitions.
After a welcome dinner on June 9 at the National Racquet Centre, the individual championship will run from July 10 to 12 then the team segment will follow from July 13.

Matches will be live-streamed on the Guyana Squash Association’s Facebook page, compliments of E-Networks.
Since 2017, when Guyana were dethroned by Barbados at home, they have not added another title to their 12 consecutive overall championship trophies, but there is hope brewing, the 13th title could be copped this year.

Staff Reporter

