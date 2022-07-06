White-ball India regulars likely to be rested for West Indies tour

A COUPLE of regular members of India’s white ball team are likely to be rested for the eight-match series against the West Indies later this month.

The players to be left out are not yet finalised but understandably it will be the seniors rather than the youngsters. India play three ODIs and five T20Is against the West Indies between July 22 and August 7 in the Caribbean and the US.

The announcement of the squads was to happen in the last few days but has been delayed as the national selectors have not yet finalised on the rest issue.

Selection committee chairman Chetan Sharma, who is travelling with the team in England, may have a chat with the players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant among others after the final day of the Edgbaston Test.

With coach Rahul Dravid having had to work with multiple skippers in his short tenure so far, the selectors may not entertain the idea of resting the captain once more. Rohit, having skipped the home South Africa series and the ongoing Test by choice and compulsion, may helm the squads.

Meanwhile, the Indian white-ball team barring skipper Rohit, have reached Southampton where India will start their six-match white-ball leg of the England tour with a T20I today.

Rohit, it is learnt, is still in Birmingham while other members of the squad for the first T20I have travelled to Southampton.

VVS Laxman, who went to Ireland as the coach of the T20I side, is also travelling with the team. Laxman managed the side during the two warm-up games, against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire, on July 1 and 3.

After the Southampton game, India will return to Birmingham to play the second T20I before going to Nottingham for the third and final T20 game.

Of the three ODIs two will be in London (The Oval and Lord’s) on July 12 and 14 respectively. The final match of the series is in Manchester on July 17 following which India fly to Trinidad for the West Indies series. (Cricbuzz)