Guyanese jewellers gear up for new Barbados gold hub

IN preparation for the Guyana Gold Hub in Barbados, the Government of Guyana, on Thursday, facilitated a training exercise to prepare local jewellers to learn and develop essential skills related to jewellery-making processes and techniques.

The programme was conducted through a partnership between the Guyana Mining School and the E.R Burrowes School of Art.

The course is designed for beginners and those with some experience who are interested in learning fundamental skills such as sawing, filing, sanding, drilling, texturing, forging, and soldering. Further, the course will expand to include local semi-precious stones in jewellery designs.

The establishment of a gold jewellery hub is part of the St Barnabas Accord signed by the President of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali, and Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley.

The Guyana Gold Jewellery Hub will see up to 15 jewellers from Guyana establishing stores at a prominent mall in Bridgetown, which is in the heart of the tourist shopping district.

There is a high demand for gold in Barbados and the quality jewellery produced in Guyana are of particular interest to residents of Barbados and tourists. The hub is expected to become a reality in nine months.

Several jewellers were allowed to showcase their products at the Agro Fest which was held from May 26-29, 2022 in Barbados.

Rampersud Gopaul of Gopaul’s Jewellery, who showcased his products at the Agro Fest said that his establishment was pleased to be a part of the arrangement that will rejuvenate Guyana’s rich historic heart of commerce and reignite its reputation as El Dorado, the country rich with gold.

“It is our view that the project comprising of a modern mix of jewellers in this hub will connect Guyana with Barbados in the most positive and superior way,” Gopaul noted.

He believes Barbados’ status as a leading tourism destination in the region, makes it an ideal trading hub.

“Gopaul’s Jewellery advocates that we should embrace the opportunity to market Guyana as a country rich in gold. This development will transform Guyana into a modern reality, supporting trade, tourism, and growth to secure a golden future,” Gopaul said.

Meanwhile, Stephen Jacobs of Jacobs’ Jewellery, who was also a part of the delegation, extended much gratitude to President Ali and the Government of Barbados for providing the opportunity for Guyanese Jewellers to showcase their skills and Guyana’s gold to Barbados and the rest of the world.

“We are highly anticipating being a part of the jewellery hub,” Jacobs said.

Karl Gobin of Gobin’s Jewellery also spoke highly of the initiative, stating: “Guyana’s distinctive gold is one of the most recognised minerals in so many countries and I can say, with absolute certainty, that our gold being displayed in Barbados will bring so many opportunities to those in the gold industry.”

Also, part of the visit was Kevin Narine of Steve’s Jewellery. He described the trip as insightful, adding that the hub presents a great opportunity for jewellers to showcase their merchandise in Barbados.