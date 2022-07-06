Kiosk to be built at CJIA to support small businesses

GUYANESE small business owners will soon have the opportunity to display their goods and services to both locals and tourists at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri, where a modern kiosk will be constructed.

This is part of the government’s commitment to providing a friendly environment for businesses to grow, in addition to implementing favourable fiscal and monetary policies.

The initiative is the brainchild of President Dr. Irfaan Ali, and will be branded, “Guyana Shop”.

The announcement was made by Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond at a ministerial outreach held at Buxton, East Coast Demerara on Monday.

“At the airport, when it is completed, we will have a place for Guyanese-owned businesses, like how we did the ‘expo’ at the ‘oil-and-gas’. We are going to have a similar arrangement. All Guyanese products will have a place to be there to be displayed at the airport, permanently; selling all of your stuff, craft, wine; everything,” she said.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill said that one of the reasons the CJIA is being expanded is to facilitate more concession areas.

“There is not enough space currently for concession areas, and that is the problem. So, we are expanding the superstructure, which is the agreement we had with China Harbour, so we will be able to put in more concessions,” Minister Edghill said.

Works on the kiosk are being undertaken by China Harbour Engineering Corporation (CHEC). The structure will accommodate about 20 concession areas, but is still at the design stage.

Meanwhile, the CJIA is undergoing major infrastructural development, which will see the construction of an office building. The building will be joined to the existing terminal building, and will house a conference room, offices for the airlines and other supporting agencies, and a duty-free bond.

It will also see the rehabilitation of the international apron, and the building of a taxiway. The modernisation of the airport will also have two additional boarding bridges to accommodate large transatlantic aircraft, and a new commercial complex to house additional duty-free shops, restaurants and lounges. (DPI)