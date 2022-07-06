Tremendous progress made in bid to reduce food-import bill

–President Ali says, affirms that regional ‘25 per cent by 2025’ initiative is more than just a political commitment

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has said that there has been tremendous progress in achieving CARICOM’s 25 per cent by 2025 food-import bill reduction target.

The Head of State made this disclosure during an interview with the Caribbean Media Corporation-DIME Network in Suriname on Tuesday, while he fielded questions on the progress of the initiative.

The ‘25 by 2025’ initiative is aimed at reducing extra-regional agri-food imports by 25 per cent by 2025.

President Ali said that an overarching, measurable strategy has been developed which incorporates various stakeholders within the region and in individual countries, including the private sector, women, youths, farming communities and in some cases, university students.

“We have outlined a strategy that is measurable, a strategy that has very specific targets, and in that strategy itself, it outlines the specific actions that are required by each State in achieving the 25 by 2025 plan,” the Guyanese Head of State said.

In highlighting the commitment to achieving this target, the President pointed to the Agri Investment Forum and Expo hosted in Guyana and Agro Fest in Barbados.

One integral aspect of the plan, he noted, is transportation and logistics, which was addressed at the CARICOM Heads of Government meeting.

“We’re seeing great movement in not only the infrastructure and the architecture, to bring about the transportation plan and to action it, but also a commitment in advancing the work to get the financing and get this operational as quickly as possible,” President Ali related.

He said too that there is a clear commitment from all the leaders that a strategic time-bound approach to the removal of trade barriers is needed.

SUSTAINABLE FINANCIAL MODEL

President Ali said that while financing is integral to the plan, creating a sustainable financial model is equally important.

“It is how do we create a sustainable financial model that speaks to the existing need and incorporates the future dynamics of food production itself? We have the issue of technology, technology transfer, research and development and importantly, how do we create a business model, an agro-business model that incorporates young people?” President Ali said.

He added that it is important for young people to understand that agriculture and food production is not a backward thing, but it’s a forward-looking initiative.

Dr. Ali said young people need to know that the sector is profitable, and it has opportunities for them to advance their own careers and advance a business processing model as part of it.

Regarding the setting up of a fertiliser plant in Guyana using resources from the downstream oil-and-gas sector, the President reminded that oil and gas present an opportunity to get much-needed revenues to build the infrastructure, diversify the economy, make the sectors competitive, and also bring regional prosperity.

The oil-and-gas sector is usually divided into three major sectors: upstream, midstream, and downstream. The downstream sector is the refining of petroleum crude oil and the processing and purifying of raw natural gas, as well as the marketing and distribution of products derived from crude oil and natural gas.

“So, if we are able to get enough gas to have a fertiliser plant, it goes to the benefit of the region; the region’s agricultural system,” President Ali said.

ENERGY PLAN

On this note, the President also said that Guyana has always been a leader in the environment and that Guyana will continue to charter the way, especially since the country has more than 85 per cent forest cover and stores 19.5 gigatons of carbon.

“So, not only are we looking at the preservation of the forests, we are moving forward with our development, based on a Low Carbon Development Strategy framework. In that framework, it speaks about community enhancement and community empowerment. How do we help the Indigenous communities?

“How do we create this Low Carbon Development model that looks at livelihood options, that looks at the blue economy; that looks at transitional renewables, that looks at integrating the economic prosperity of communities with the development strategy of the country in line with a balanced approach with climate and energy?” President Ali said.

He, however, expressed confidence in the future of CARICOM and has encouraged the media to hold regional leaders accountable by monitoring and following up on the decisions that are made.

“I am very optimistic about the future of CARICOM. I believe strongly that there is a renewed commitment to moving from strategy discussions to strategy implementation, and this is a good place to be and a good time to be in CARICOM,” President Ali said.