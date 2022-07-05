CANU intercepts boat with $11M in ‘ganja’, three arrested  

THREE suspects are in custody following the discovery of a wooden boat at Number 66 village, Corentyne Berbice, on Sunday, with $11M worth of cannabis onboard.

According to the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), its ranks were conducting a maritime operation in Canje Creek, when they discovered a speed boat containing several bulky garbage bags with cannabis.

At the time, the boat was docked at the pump station that drains the Number 66 village Canal. The three individuals found in the vicinity of the boat were arrested.

“The individuals, along with the suspected narcotics and speed boat were escorted to CANU headquarters. The suspected narcotics tested positive for cannabis, weighing a total of 41.8kilograms, and a street value of approximately GUY $11 million,” CANU stated in a press release.

The investigation is ongoing.

The operation was part of CANU’s efforts to reduce narcotics trafficking in the Berbice district.