DeNobrega, two other cops charged in Quindon Bacchus probe – DPP 

THE Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, has advised the police to proceed with charging Lance Corporal Kristoff DeNobrega for the fatal shooting of Quindon Bacchus last month.

In a letter sent on Monday, the DPP also advised that Lance Corporal Thurston Simon and Sergeant Dameion McLennon be charged for obstructing the course of justice in relation to the murder.

Simon is also expected to be charged with Conduct prejudice to good order and discipline, Contrary to Section 4(z) of the Police (Discipline) Act, Chapter 17:01.

On Sunday, Head of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) Justice (Ret’d) William Ramlal, recommended charges against three members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in relation to the June 10, 2022, fatal shooting at Haslington New Scheme, East Coast of Demerara.

DeNobrega, attached to the Police Special Branch, told investigators that he went undercover to arrest Bacchus, who was allegedly selling unlicensed firearms.

The father of one was shot multiple times allegedly by DeNobrega during a shootout.

The PCA investigated the matter in collaboration with the Office of Professional Responsibility to ensure a free, fair, and transparent finding.

Bacchus’s fatal shooting has had much public attention, with his family calling for justice and an independent probe.

Last week, a protest was held along the East Coast of Demerara corridor resulting from a false report from a social media account that claimed that one of the men named in the fatal shooting of Bacchus had been released.

Police issued a statement rejecting the false report stating that DeNobrega was still under arrest at the Police Headquarters.

Following the protest, 16 men appeared at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court, where they answered respective charges that they engaged in riotous behaviour connected to the violent riot.