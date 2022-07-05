Buxton community centre-ground gets new basketball hoops, lawn mower

IN responding to youths’ immediate needs in Buxton and Friendship on the East Coast of Demerara, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Charles Ramson, delivered several brand-new basketball hoops, brush cutters and a lawn mower on Monday to enhance the community centre ground.

The delivery was made shortly after several youths and sports enthusiasts in the community voiced their concerns about the need for an improved community ground to host sporting activities. These concerns were raised during a cabinet outreach on Monday.

One resident explained that the community has just about 100 talented basketball players. However, their talents have been stifled since the centre ground lacks the facilities to accommodate their skills or host a decent basketball game.

In response, Minister Ramson delivered new basketball hoops to residents of the community. “I’m going to make a commitment. You are saying that you have a hundred players playing here and you don’t have any hoops…. today just to show that we mean business, I will give you that commitment that in within 30 minutes those hoops are going to be here.”

The residents welcomed the minister’s commitment with loud applause and cheers.

He said the government is about action and delivering its promises to the people.

“We are about action, real pace, delivering development the transformational development in the country that we desperately need.”

As such, the minister also delivered a brand-new lawn mower to the community to assist in the regular maintenance and weeding of the ground.

“My second commitment that I am going to make now, within 30 minutes I am also going to deliver a driving tractor lawn mower.”

Additionally, Ramson said a team from the ministry would return to the community to assist the players in installing the hoops.

“In order to put down these hoops they have to be casted into the ground, so within two weeks, our team at the ministry and your team of basketball players are going to work on a community project where we are going to install these hoops together.”

The donation in Buxton formed part of the wider programme undertaken by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport to upgrade and maintain community grounds across the country.

Just last Sunday, Minister Ramson assisted with the setting up of basketball backstops and hoops at Ithaca village, West Bank Berbice.