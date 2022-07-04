President Ali at 43rd CARICOM Heads of Gov’t Meeting

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali arrived on Saturday in Paramaribo, Suriname, to join his regional counterparts for the 43rd Regular Meeting of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government.

According to a statement from his office, President Ali is being accompanied to the meeting by Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Mr. Hugh Todd; Director of the Americas in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Guyana’s Ambassador to CARICOM, Mr. George Talbot; Director-General in the Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Mandanlall Ramraj; and Director of the Local Content Secretariat in the Ministry of Natural Resources, Mr. Martin Pertab.

Since arriving in neighbouring Suriname, the President has reportedly had bilateral talks with Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Keith Rowley; and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Member of the Council of Ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir.

CARICOM leaders also met United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres during a working lunch on the side-lines of the opening of the three-day meeting on Sunday.

While in Suriname, President Ali seized the opportunity to host a breakfast for those Guyanese athletes who successfully participated in the 2022 CARICOM 10K road race in Paramaribo, in celebration of Guyana’s domination of the male and female categories of the event. (Photos courtesy of the Office of the President)