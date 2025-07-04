Gov’t opening up 100,000 acres of land for small farmers, miners–Dr. Jagdeo says

PEOPLE’S Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has said that 100,000 acres of land to small farmers and miners are being opened up.

He made this known during a press conference on Thursday at Freedom House, Georgetown.

He told reporters: “We are opening up 100,000 acres of land for small farmers and others, more land for the miners. We are going to allow support for manufacturing and processing through the hubs that we create, the innovation hubs, the support hubs, the development bank to make zero interest loan to small and medium scale business so they can grow. It’s all consistent with our plan.

That’s why we have refashioned the whole incentive regime, the taxation regime, in that matter. So that’s guided again by a philosophy which is enshrined in the competitiveness strategy.”

Once sidelined in national development efforts, the agriculture sector has seen renewed focus under the current government, which, since taking office in 2020, has laid out a clear blueprint for its growth and continues to build on that momentum.

President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, last Saturday, told Essequibo rice farmers that the government has already designed the project that will bring two more state-of-the-art- art rice storage facilities.

President Ali also announced plans to establish a rice stabilisation mechanism aimed at ensuring farmers receive a guaranteed minimum price, along with the creation of business investment funds to support agricultural producers.

Recently, President Ali said that the Government of Guyana is examining plans to strategically reimagine the mandate of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) to become a hub of rural development.

President Ali had said the arable lands, infrastructure and knowledge base of GuySuCo could support the production of other crops like rice, corn and cassava, diversifying production to boost income.

In May, hundreds of cash crop and rice farmers turned out to hear President Ali’s plans.

Central to these plans is the construction of a major canal, similar to the Hope Canal, which will significantly improve drainage and irrigation in the region. Once completed, the project is expected to unlock some 54,000 acres of land for rice, cash crops, and livestock cultivation.

To promote livestock diversification, the President announced that the government will provide direct asset transfers to farmers. Each farmer will receive 10 impregnated Black Belly sheep to increase yield and boost production.

Similar support will be extended to swine, egg, and cash crop production farmers.

A special development fund will also be created to enable co-investment in agricultural projects that promise greater benefits for farmers.

With over 3,000 farmers in Region Five producing vegetables such as celery, the government will also construct climate-smart greenhouses and hydroponic systems for backyard farmers.

These initiatives are expected to boost yields, build climate resilience, and add value to produce, while also encouraging more women and youth to enter the agricultural sector.