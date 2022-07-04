Charge three cops in Quindon Bacchus fatal shooting

–– Complaints Authority says

IN a July 3 release to the media, the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) recommended charges against three members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in relation to the fatal shooting of Quindon Bacchus in June.

Signed by the PCA’s head, Justice (Ret’d) William Ramlal, the statement said: “I recommend to the Director of Public Prosecutions that three (3) members of the Police Force are to be charged.”

Noting that the decision to charge rests with the Director of Public Prosecutions, as the PCA can only recommend, the letter said: “It is for the Director of Public Prosecutions to determine who is to be charged and what offences he/she/they are to be charged for.”

The shooting death of 23-year-old Quindon Bacchus has had much public attention. Only recently, a protest was held along the East Coast of Demerara corridor resulting from a false report from a social media account which claimed that one of the men named in the fatal shooting of Bacchus had been released.

The report was false. Persons, however, took to the streets to protest. The initial protest last Tuesday started at Haslington, where persons chanted for justice after they were misled by the false media report.

The false report caught the attention of President, Dr Irfaan Ali, who called for peace via a video statement on Facebook.

“My dear Guyanese brothers and sisters, as your President I am asking you do not be misled, do not be used,” President Ali had said, adding: “I understand the hurt, but let the system work, let us await the outcome of the system and let us not get emotional and act out of turn based on reports that are not grounded in the truth and facts.”

What started as a verbal chant during the early Tuesday morning protest quickly escalated as scores of persons made their way to Mon Repos, where they reportedly beat vendors, robbed them and destroyed their property.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) managed to intervene and control the situation, but, by that time, vendors had already suffered significant losses.

In the aftermath of the event, President Ali visited the market where he assessed the damage and engaged persons who were affected and other residents of Mon Repos.

Last week, residents along the East Coast of Demerara called on Dr Ali to intervene and have the PCA’s report completed urgently. The Head of State had, however, clarified that he cannot get involved in an independent investigation.

“Let us give them until Monday to finish the report. I cannot instruct an independent body to finish a report today… [When it is completed] you will see what the outcome is. Like you, I want justice for every Guyanese,” the President said.

He further made it clear to residents that he wanted to engage them directly because he did not want the situation to escalate further, especially with there being persons who are purportedly using various social media platforms to incite protests.

The police confirmed last Wednesday that a total of 16 men appeared at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court, where they answered to respective charges that they engaged in riotous behaviour connected to the violent protest last Tuesday.

Police identified the men as Haslington, ECD residents Rawl Griffith, George Teixy, Daniel Thomas, Legendi Pompey, Kevon Nicholas and Kester Paul; Golden Grove residents Jawonza Fowler, Seon Austin and Quice Lawrence; Victoria residents Michael Moore, Winston James and Andrew Sumner; Belfield Housing Scheme resident, Rondolph Murphy; Melanie resident Shentel Caesar; Ann’s Grove resident Rondel Clarke; and Bachelor’s Adventure resident Shamar Payne.

According to police, Andrew Sumner was the only accused who pleaded guilty. Sumner was fined $20,000. The other accused pleaded not guilty and were all released on $15,000 bail each. They will return to court in October.

Some vendors from the Mon Repos market who suffered losses have received trauma counselling from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, as compensation packages were still being worked out.