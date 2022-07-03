Agri-food systems, climate finance, security

–among areas expected to take centre stage as CARICOM Heads meet in Suriname

MATTERS of regional importance, including those related to agri-food systems, climate finance and security, are expected to be discussed and addressed over the next three days, as leaders converge in Suriname for the 43rd Regular Meeting of the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Leading the way on Guyana’s behalf is President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, who is accompanied in Suriname by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; Ambassador to CARICOM and Director of the Department of the Americas in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, George Talbot; Director-General in the Ministry of Agriculture, Mandanlall Ramraj and Director of the Local Content Secretariat at the Ministry of Natural Resources, Martin Pertab.

President Ali has said time and again that regional integration is a fundamental pillar of economic development.

In March this year, Heads of Government adopted a protocol to create opportunities to further the principles, goals and objectives of the community through enhanced cooperation.

The “Protocol to Amend the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas Establishing the Caribbean Community, including the CARICOM Single Market and Economy, to allow enhanced cooperation among Member States and to address related issues” was approved at the Inter-Sessional Meeting in Belize.

“It provides for groups of at least three Member States to seek to establish Enhanced Cooperation among themselves, in areas where they feel the targetted objectives cannot be attained within a reasonable period by the Community as a whole. Approval to pursue the enhanced cooperation will require the support of two-thirds of the membership of the Community,” CARICOM said.

The regional body noted that decisions adopted in the specific areas of enhanced cooperation will only be binding on the participating Member States and the rights and obligations created will be solely for those Member States and their nationals.

Established areas of enhanced cooperation will, however, be open to other Member States, subject to compliance with the conditions of participation and the decisions already adopted.

Areas for wider cooperation are expected to be outlined over the next three days, but, while this is the case, it is expected that there will also be an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and other emerging health issues.

Additionally, the leaders of CARICOM will also receive updates on the border controversies between Guyana and Venezuela, and Belize and Guatemala.

At the end of the meeting, the regional leaders are expected to ratify a number of decisions, issue a communique and select a date for their next summit, which will be held in The Bahamas.