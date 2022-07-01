Residents voluntarily removing encumbrances from roadsides, development sites

MINISTER of Public Works, Juan Edghill, on Wednesday, revealed that since announcing that the ministry would begin removing roadside encumbrances earlier this week, a number of citizens have begun to move on their own.

Last Friday during a signing-ceremony, Minister Edghill had said that his Ministry will begin removing encumbrances found on government reserves as well as roadways across the country.

The Minister, while giving an update on the situation, thanked many of the persons who have already heeded the call and started to regularize themselves and remove from the various development sites.

“I would like to thank the many patriotic Guyanese who have already heeded our call and have started to regularize themselves,” the Minister said.

To this end, the minister said that it is a positive thing that persons have started to remove themselves from these areas as he noted that the Public Works Ministry does not wish to have a confrontation with anyone.

He added, “we want compliance and I did say we did have a couple of days for compliance, and I did say we still have a couple of days for compliance and we did see a number of persons moving in conformity, some even contacting and asking for a moment or a little time to be able to get that done.”

Against this backdrop, the minister indicated that many persons have already started to reach out and inquire about the country’s derelict site to be able to transport their neglected vehicles there.

As such, he indicated that there is a derelict dumpsite that is manned by the Ministry and located on the road into Laluni from Kuru Kuru on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway. At that site, he noted that there is a compactor and as such derelict vehicles will be crushed, compacted, and stored.

The Public Works Minister said, “President Ali’s direction is very clear, we don’t want to interrupt economic activity in this country, what we want is to ensure that while people ply their trade, safety is an important thing for themselves and the persons who engage.”