PM Phillips discusses safety, security concerns with Golden Grove residents

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, has engaged residents of Golden Grove, East Coast of Demerara, on various safety and security concerns.

The meeting served as part of the government’s continued efforts to address the events on Tuesday, when scores of persons took to the street and chanted for justice after they were misled by a false media report that the police officer purportedly involved in the killing of Quindon Bacchus, had been released.

What started as a verbal chant quickly escalated as scores of persons made their way to Mon Repos, where they purportedly beat vendors, robbed them and destroyed their property.

“As an African Guyanese in the PPP/C leadership, I think it’s important to speak out on issues that concern all of our people. What transpired is not an example of a peaceful protest and is most definitely not representative of how African Guyanese behave in Guyana,” Prime Minister Phillips said.

The senior government official reiterated calls to have those present, and the wider Guyanese society lend their voices in condemning Tuesday’s protest, which escalated into violence. During the meeting, citizens reiterated their condemnation of the violence which occurred.

The Prime Minister also reassured the residents that the government would ensure that the family of the late Bacchus receives justice.

Additionally, a number of issues were discussed, including the rehabilitation of several community centres and the implementation of an ICT programme. The meeting was attended by Attorney-General Anil Nandlall, S.C.; Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony and other officials.