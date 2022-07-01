News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
PM Phillips discusses safety, security concerns with Golden Grove residents
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret'd) Mark Phillips (seated second left); Attorney-General Anil Nandlall, S.C. (seated second right); Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony (seated first left) and other officials share a moment with residents of Golden Grove (DPI photo)
Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret'd) Mark Phillips (seated second left); Attorney-General Anil Nandlall, S.C. (seated second right); Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony (seated first left) and other officials share a moment with residents of Golden Grove (DPI photo)

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, has engaged residents of Golden Grove, East Coast of Demerara, on various safety and security concerns.

The meeting served as part of the government’s continued efforts to address the events on Tuesday, when scores of persons took to the street and chanted for justice after they were misled by a false media report that the police officer purportedly involved in the killing of Quindon Bacchus, had been released.

What started as a verbal chant quickly escalated as scores of persons made their way to Mon Repos, where they purportedly beat vendors, robbed them and destroyed their property.

“As an African Guyanese in the PPP/C leadership, I think it’s important to speak out on issues that concern all of our people. What transpired is not an example of a peaceful protest and is most definitely not representative of how African Guyanese behave in Guyana,” Prime Minister Phillips said.

The senior government official reiterated calls to have those present, and the wider Guyanese society lend their voices in condemning Tuesday’s protest, which escalated into violence. During the meeting, citizens reiterated their condemnation of the violence which occurred.

The Prime Minister also reassured the residents that the government would ensure that the family of the late Bacchus receives justice.

Additionally, a number of issues were discussed, including the rehabilitation of several community centres and the implementation of an ICT programme. The meeting was attended by Attorney-General Anil Nandlall, S.C.; Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony and other officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.