‘Injury problems’ keep Hetmyer out of selection contention

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) Lead Selector, Desmond Haynes, has indicated that injuries have kept Shimron Hetmyer out of contention for selection to the white-ball leg of the tour by Bangladesh.

Earlier in the year, Hetmyer made himself unavailable for West Indies selection due to the birth of his child and has not represented the regional side since the failed World T20 campaign in the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking Wednesday at a virtual press conference, Haynes was questioned on Hetmyer’s omission and stated, “Hetty’s report is that he is having some injury problems and we are hoping he can get himself fit to get back into the colours of the West Indies.”

Haynes was unable to say definitively when Hetymyer last did a fitness test but stated it might have been done prior to the Indian Premier League which started March 26 and ended May 29.

In May Haynes told a virtual news conference that they were considering Hetmyer for selection of tours to the Netherlands and Pakistan but he informed them of the decision of his unavailability via email.

It should be noted that Hetmyer left the IPL franchise, Rajasthan Royals for Guyana, for the birth of his child and returned to the IPL for the final set of matches.

Then, the former opening batsman elaborated that they were in dialogue with players but were seeking those who were committed to West Indies cricket.

“I hope that everybody would understand that we are reaching out to these players; as selectors, we want to get the guys involved in West Indies cricket; we want to get results for West Indies cricket and we want to see West Indies cricket improving and we want people to be committed to West Indies cricket.”