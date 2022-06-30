News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
32 to represent Guyana at Commonwealth Games in Birmingham
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Keevin Allicock
Keevin Allicock

Thirty-two athletes will represent Guyana at the 22nd hosting of the Commonwealth Games, which will take place in Birmingham, England, from July 28 -August 8.

According to the official list from the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA), the country’s athletes will come from the disciplines of track and field, cycling, boxing, swimming, badminton and squash.

Guyana, competing at the previous 18 Commonwealth Games, amassed a total of 16 medals inclusive of four gold.

Troy Doris’ 2018 gold in the men’s triple jump was the country’s lone medal at the games held on the Australian Gold Coast.

Please see full list of athletes below (coaches and officials will be made known at the official team-announcement by the GOA)

TRACK AND FIELD:
Men’s – Emmanuel Archibald (Long Jump, 100m, 4X100m), Arinze Chance (200m, 400m, 4X100m), Akeem Stewart (100m, 200m, 4X100m), Noelex Holder (100m, 200m, 4X100m) and Quamel Prince (800m).

Women’s – Chantoba Bright (Triple Jump), Jasmine Abrams (100m), Aaliyah Abrams (200m, 400m), Kenisha Phillips (200m, 400m) and Joanna Archer (800m).

Chelsea Edghill


TABLE TENNIS:
Men – Shemar Britton (Singles, Doubles, Team, Mixed Doubles), Christopher Franklin (Singles, Doubles, Team, Mixed Doubles), Johnathan Van Lange (Singles, Doubles, Team, Mixed Doubles) and Joel Alleyne (Doubles, Team).

Women – Chelsea Edghill (Singles, Doubles, Team, Mixed Doubles), Natalie Cummings (Singles, Doubles, Team, Mixed Doubles), Priscila Greaves (Singles, Doubles, Team) and Thuraia Thomas (Doubles, Team, Mixed Doubles).

Aleka Persaud

SWIMMING:
Men – Paul Mahaica (50m Butterfly, 50m Freestyle, 100m Butterfly, 100m Freestyle) and Sekhel Tzedeq (50m Backstroke, 50m Freestyle, 100m Backstroke, 100m Freestyle).

Women – Patrice Mahaica (50m Backstroke, 50m Freestyle, 100m Freestyle) and Aleka Persaud (50m Butterfly, 50m Freestyle, 100m Butterfly, 100m Freestyle).

SQUASH:
Men – Jason-Ray Khalil (Singles, Doubles, Mixed Doubles) and Shomari Wiltshire (Singles, Doubles, Mixed Doubles).

Women – Ashley Khalil (Singles, Doubles, Mixed Doubles) and, Mary Fung-A-Fat (Singles, Doubles, Mixed Doubles).

BOXING: Keevin Allicock (Featherweight), Desmond Amsterdam (Middleweight) and Colin Lewis (Welterweight).

BADMINTON:
Men – Narayan Ramdhani (Singles, Mixed Doubles)
Women’s – Priyanna Ramdhani (Single, Mixed Doubles)

CYCLING: Christopher Griffith (Time Trial, Road Race)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.