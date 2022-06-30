Five Guyanese women earn CWI International contracts

…Romario Shepherd lone male

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed the international retainer contracts for the West Indies Men’s and Women’s players for the 2022-2023 season.

A total of 36 players have been offered contracts for the period – which runs from July 01, 2022 to 30 June 2023.

Guyanese Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Kaycia Schultz, Mandy Mangru and Cherry-Ann Fraser are the female players while all-rounder, Romario Shepherd, is the lone male player.

This is in addition to 90 players across the region who are contracted to Territorial Board Franchise Squads.

Jayden Seales, Obed McCoy and Odean Smith have earned their maiden international retainer contracts for men, for the period between July 1, 2022, and June 20, 2023.

Also joining the list of 18 are Brandon King and Rovman Powell. The now-retired Kieron Pollard, as well as Fabien Allen, Darren Bravo, Evin Lewis, Rahkeem Cornwall and Shannon Gabriel have been omitted from the previous group.

For the period in question, the men’s retainer structure has been changed, according to a CWI statement, “to offer player-contracts across all formats of cricket, compared to specific red or white-ball contracts in previous years”.

This came after a performance-evaluation period from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, supported by data from the 2019-2020 evaluation period. CWI said: “This allows for all players to be appraised immediately after the Evaluation Period and provides a notice period before new contracts start on July 01,, 2022. The system is designed to reward hard work and performance results.”

“We think this is a dynamic group, with the right mixture of experience and youthfulness to properly represent the people of the Caribbean,” Desmond Haynes, the men’s team lead selector, said. “With general retainer contracts, it gives us a pool of talented and dedicated cricketers, who can take West Indies cricket forward in years to come.”

“The selectors have placed a great focus on the young developing players because these are the ones who will help to build the team as we look towards the future,” women’s lead selector Ann Browne-John said. “The panel believes that the combination of experienced players and the emerging players will give a good base as we continue to prepare teams for international matches and the T20 World Cup early next year.”

CWI added in the statement that “all players who are no longer awarded international retainer contracts are offered an A grade Regional Franchise Contract for the following year”.

Full list of contracted players:

West Indies Men: Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

West Indies Women (*Denotes developmental contract): Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser *, Shabika Gajnabi *, Jannillea Glasgow *, Chinelle Henry, Mandy Mangru *, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz *, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams *