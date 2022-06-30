News Archives
Chase Academy, Charlestown and East Ruimveldt secure wins
Action in the GFF-Blue Water Shipping U15 Girls’ League
THE Georgetown leg of the GFF-Blue Water Shipping U15 Girls’ League continued apace last weekend, with Chase Academy, Charlestown and East Ruimveldt securing comfortable wins in the historic first edition of the competition.

Chase Academy overcame Campbellville United 3-1, thanks to a hat-trick from Marta Chance.
Campbellville’s Ranella Alexander netted a consolation goal.

Charlestown Super Strikers beat Tutorial Thunders by four goals to one, with Akeelah Vancooten scoring a brace, Nelisa Bristol contributing with another strike, and an own goal from the Thunders’ Nekesa Beckles. Afrika Blackman got on the score sheet for the losing team.

In the third game of the weekend, East Ruimveldt Empresses put four past Tutorial Thunders in a 4-1 victory. Dellanna Small notched two goals, while Azaria Wilson and Fayon Harry making up the score line. Jada Mason found the back of the net for the Thunders.

The league is Guyana’s first nationwide competition for girls in the U15 age group, and will be played out across the country as the Guyana Football Federation continues to build the necessary platform to develop football in a sustainable way for all.

