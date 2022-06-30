GBTI OpenTennis serves off July 3

THE Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) Open Tennis tournament will run from July 3-17 at the GBTI Tennis Court at Bel Air Park, and will see rivalry in the Boys and Girls Under-18, Ladies and Gentlemen Open, Over-35, Over-45, Novice, Ladies Open Doubles, Gentlemen Open Doubles and Mixed Doubles.

The tournament is a partnership with the Guyana Tennis Association (GTA) and, according to Public Relations and Marketing Manager of GBTI, Pamela Binda, the alliance dates back to over 20 years, she stated while presenting a sponsorship cheque to GTA President Cristy Campbell at the bank’s head office in Kingston, Georgetown.

Binda said: “GBTI is once again pleased to announce the sponsorship of our premier tennis tournament, the GBTI/GTA Tennis Open. The Open tournament was initiated in the 1980s and we continue to provide support to the sport. We see it [as] an investment in not just developing the skills and talents of the youths, but as an investment that nurtures the sport and helping it to move from strength to strength as we see players excelling in and out of Guyana.”

Campbell said the GTA is extremely appreciative of the long-standing support of GBTI, noting the annual sponsorship has gone a far way in aiding the growth and development of the racquet sport.

Mexican Miguel Garcia and Cristy Campbell are the reigning Men’s and women’s champions respectively, having won their respective category in 2021.