NSC July-August swim camp aims to attract close to 1000 participants

THE annual Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport Swim Camp which is ogranised by the National Sports Commission (NSC), returns in mid-July and the aim is to attract close to 1,000 participants.

The swim camp which is free of cost, caters for persons from six to 18 years, and, just like the April edition, it will be held in Georgetown, Berbice and Linden.

There will be a total of 10 sessions in Linden, from July 19 to August 10, while nine sessions will be held in Berbice from July 19 to August 5.

In Georgetown, there will be 11 sessions from July 18 to August 12 with the venues being the National Aquatic Centre at Liliendaal and the Colgrain Pool on Camp Street.

Registration will commence on July 9 and can be done by calling the National Aquatic Centre (226-1306), Colgrain Pool (226-0387) or coach Paul Mahaica (615-5714).

Usually, the camps are a platform for young swimmers to join clubs after and most times join the national ‘setup’.

Staff Reporter

