Boy, 3, dies hours after being hit by car
DEAD: Daniel Major
THREE-YEAR-OLD Daniel Major died on Monday, hours after he was struck down by a motorcar while attempting to cross the Canefield Public Road, East Canje, Berbice

According to a police release, the accident occurred on Sunday, at about 19:45hrs and involved Major of Second Street, Inslington Village, East Bank Berbice and motorcar HA 9700, driven by Claudwin Mc Donald, 21, of Goed Bananen Land, East Canje, Berbice.

“Initial enquiries disclosed that the motorcar driven by the 21-year-old man was proceeding north along the Canefield Public Road, when the child, who was alone at the said time, attempted to cross from West to East and ended up into the path of the car.

“The driver, in an attempt to avoid hitting the 3-year-old, applied his brake and swerved left. Despite the driver’s effort, the right-side front of the car collided with 3-year-old Daniel Major,” the release said.

As a result of the collision, Major received injuries about his body. He was picked up in an unconscious state by the driver and rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was admitted as a patient in the accident and emergency unit, suffering from a fractured rib.

Unfortunately, he passed away the following day at about 10:45hrs while receiving treatment.

A breathalyser test conducted on Mc Donald showed a reading of .00% microgram.

The body of Daniel Major is currently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Staff Reporter

