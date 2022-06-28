Soldier commended for act of bravery

CHIEF-of-Staff (ag) of the Guyana Defence Force(GDF) Colonel Omar Khan has commended Lance Corporal Shamar Garraway for rescuing a baby after the boat in which he, the child’s mother and other passengers were travelling last Saturday on the Essequibo River started to take in water.

According to a release, Chief-of-Staff (ag) Khan on Monday met with Lance Corporal Garraway, whose photograph has been making the rounds on social media because of his heroic yet instinctive act.

The release said the Chief-of-Staff (ag) thanked the Lance Corporal for his selfless action which displayed both his humanitarian and military attributes.

Garraway, who is also the father of a one-year-old boy, reportedly explained that he was forced to move to the boat’s bow as the vessel drifted towards the trees, where they were able to wait until they were rescued.

After quickly assessing the situation, the release said, the soldier came to realise that it was the baby that would be most at risk, and, disembarking the vessel, he sought to provide safety and care for the infant.

“I know I had to help the baby, as, with any emergency, babies and young children are a priority. So, Mr. Ignatius, another passenger, took the baby first, as the mother cried out for help. I told him I would go into the tree, so I could be comfortable to hold the baby properly. I then collected him while his mother got help from others with her other child,” he recounted.

The release noted that even though it is instinctive to render assistance in times of tragedy, it took courage to remain calm and offer selfless service. Lance Corporal Garraway, who hails from the village of Zorg, on the Essequibo Coast, only recently celebrated his fifth anniversary of service to Guyana.

“The 23-year-old is grateful that he was able to render assistance, and, most of all, that there were no casualties. Colonel Khan noted that LCPL Garraway represented the Force well, both in and out of uniform. Further, he was encouraged to share his experience with his fellow colleagues and friends so that they can respond in like manner when the situation necessitates,” the release noted.