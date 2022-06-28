Ramps fails to meet requirements for certificate

— authorities request critical information from the company

RAMPS Logistics Guyana, on Monday, disclosed that it was currently working to submit additional documents that have been requested by the Local Content Secretariat (LCS).

The logistics company which was incorporated in 2013 and is parented by RAMPS Logistics Limited out of Trinidad and Tobago, had recently made a request to be part of Guyana’s Local Content Register.

In a press statement issued on Monday, the company indicated that it had received a response from the LCS Director, Martin Partab, which gave details as to why the company’s request was denied.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that upon a review of Ramps’ application, the information submitted were found to be insufficient for a proper compliance evaluation to be done by the Secretariat in accordance with the requirements of the Act.

According to RAMPS, the Local Content Secretariat requested some documentation, which they are currently working on for submission.

“Ramps Logistics Guyana is committed to meeting all reasonable and lawful demands of the secretariat,” the press release added. Last week, the company had called a press conference after it bemoaned the decision that was made by the secretariat to deny it the certificate.

It was at that press conference that company officials revealed that some 51 per cent of the local company was sold to Trinidadian businessman, Deepak Lall, who, they said, has Guyanese parentage.

The sale of the majority shares of the local logistics company came after Guyana’s Parliament enacted the updated local content rules which were set to protect the interest of Guyanese and Guyanese companies in the growing oil and gas sector here. The company’s chairman, Shaun Rampersad, at that time had said that he was of the view that RAMPS had complied with all the specifics of the local content legislation and further added that he felt the company went about the processes in the right way.