Ferocious’ Ramsey stops Mexican to reach IMMAF Pan Am Heavyweight finals

…Shenese Bobb to fight in women’s lightweight finals

By Rawle Toney in Monterrey, Mexico

(Compliments: GYMMAF, Team Mohamed’s & National Sports Commission)

CONSTABLE Carl Ramsey, attached to the Guyana Police Force’s Tactical Service Unit (TSU) was in a no-nonsense mood yesterday when he came up against Mexico’s Juan Rodriguez in the semi-finals of the men’s Heavyweight division of the IMMAF Pan American Championships in Monterrey, Mexico.

Ramsey was focused and had a very intimidating entrance to the Octagon as he roared and flexed his muscles; all while being draped with the Golden Arrowhead.

Rodriguez, who was first introduced, had a resounding applause from the small crowd at the Gimnasio Nuevo León.

However, the crowd was brought to silence when referee Horacio Villanueva brought the bout to a start, as Ramsey launched a brutal attack on his Mexican counterpart with bunch of ferocious strikes.

Realising that Ramsey was seemingly better on his feet, Rodriguez took the fight to the ground, but didn’t realise that the Guyanese had more superior in the grapple position as well.

It was all Ramsey throughout the first round, as the Mexican looked gassed as the round came to an end.

Sensei Troy Bobb, standing in Ramsey’s corner, was encouraging his fighter to go for the finish in the second round after noticing Rodriguez inability to withstand the ‘GT’ fighter’s attack.

But, as fate would have it, Rodriguez refused to come out for the second round, handing Ramsey and Guyana their first victory at an International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) event.

After the fight, acting Police Commissioner, Clifton Hickens, congratulated the fighter, while encouraging him to stay focused and return home with the gold.

The show is far from over for Ramsey and Sensei Bobb, with the Guyanese now shifting his attention to face Trinidad and Tobago’s Jeremy Rudolpho in today’s finals.

Rudolpho is bigger than Ramsey and a bit more technical than the Guyanese policeman and showed some bit of his strength in his first round TKO win over Marco Mendez of Mexico.

For what its worth, Ramsey said he’s prepared to leave it all in the Octagon as he starts a new sports rivalry between Guyana and the Twin Island Republic.

Meanwhile, Shenese Bobb, the lone female on the three-member team, will compete in the finals of the Women’s lightweight division, where she will face an experienced Samantha Teutle of Mexico.

Bobb was scheduled to fight the division’s semi-finals against Ivana Garcia yesterday, but the Mexican failed to make the 155lbs limit for the weight class.

As it relates to the Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GYMMAF) protest of Trevlon Clarke’s defeat following his Men’s Welterweight division to Uruguay’s Cristian Sanchez, the IMMAF, according to information reaching Chronicle Sport, has upheld the ‘ground and pound’ TKO third round defeat.

The GYMMAF argued that Clarke was poked in the eye during the second round, which is dubbed an illegal move.

However, GYMMAF officials in Mexico said they met with the IMMAF who had review the fight and said that while it was unfortunate that the Guyanese was indeed poked in his eyes, the act was not willfully done by the Uruguayan.

Three athletes, all members of the Guyana Police Force, are representing Guyana at this year’s IMMAF Pan Am Championships which raps up today in the City of Nuevo León.