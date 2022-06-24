CG United Women’s Super 50 semi-final..

Jamaica bundle out Guyana for 23 to secure spot in final

VANESSA Watts and Chinelle Henry both bagged five wickets as Jamaica completely outplayed Guyana in the second semi-final of the CG United Women’s Super50 tournament on Thursday.

Off-spinner Watts and seamer Henry combined to great effect as Guyana were bowled out for a record low 23 runs in 11.2 overs in the match reduced to 38-overs per side.

Watts got four of her five wickets via the leg-before-wicket route as she bowled wicket-to-wicket aiming for middle stump.

Meanwhile, Henry’s pace and line caused major problems for the home town batters – including the spectacular dismissal of captain Shemaine Campbelle whose stumps went flying out of the ground. Watts finished with the hugely-impressive figures of 5.2-1-5-5 while Henry was also brilliant with 6-3-18-5.

In their pursuit of the small target Jamaica lost two wickets in their run chase. Rashada Williams top-scored with 12, ironically the only batter in the match to reach double figures.

Watts was extremely delighted with her match-winning performance: “It’s down in the back end and I’m happy that I got some wickets and it paid off for my team. I’ve been, according to the team’s plan, putting the ball where the team wants me to, and the wickets are coming,” she said.

Henry was just as elated and spoke of the team plan. She said: “In our team meeting, the coach said to leave everything out there (on the field) and we had a discussion to do it over by over, so today we did come out and execute. Since the World Cup (in New Zealand) I really have been putting in the work, I know the part I play for Jamaica Cricket and West Indies so I know I can come here and show my class.”

Jamaica, who earlier won the T20 Blaze tournament, will now look to secure the “double” when they take on Barbados in the final tomorrow from 9:30am Eastern Caribbean (8:30am Jamaica Time). Both teams have played unbeaten in this format and will enter the final brimming with confidence.