10,000 persons register for WIIN programme

SOME 10,000 persons have so far registered for the Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) programme, according to Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr. Vindhya Persaud.

“I’m very happy to announce that the response to the women’s innovation investment network has been overwhelming. Thank you for choosing WIIN! The numbers have touched 10,000,” Minister Persaud said.

According to the minister, the majority of the 10,000 registrants are women, and they are from every region of Guyana.

Although all 10,000 registrants could not be accommodated, Minister Persaud said that there will be a second phase of the WIIN programme, where they will be accommodated.

“We are looking forward to you being a part of this programme, even if we cannot accommodate all 10,000 this year. We will be keeping you on register, so that you will have your opportunity, through the WIIN programme,” Minister Persaud said.

She related that there will be a newer course in the second phase, which will be added to the complement of courses.

“To those of you who chose to register for WIIN, don’t be worried if you haven’t heard from us as yet,” Dr. Persaud said.

The minister reminded persons that there is a hybrid system which allows learning both Online and in person.

“We are making every opportunity available to you, so that you can be trained; free of cost. It can change your life; you can become an entrepreneur; your own business owner. And, of course, we will be very proud of you when you are complete.

“We don’t leave you like that; you get all access to our business resources, and our female business incubator, and free WIIN app to advertise your business,” Minister Persaud said.

Launched in May, 2021, the WIIN programme was established as a direct response to the need for more women to enhance their capacity in order to be gainfully employed.

The programme is designed to facilitate both the advertising and marketing needs of women-owned businesses across several sectors in Guyana. Not only does it provide opportunities locally, but may open doors globally, since it is available for free download anywhere.

Dr. Persaud was quoted in a press release in 2021 as saying: “The WIIN App is perfectly poised to tangibly support women in growing their businesses by increasing visibility, and raising their business profile, using an ICT platform at absolutely no cost to them.”

Minister Persaud went on to add: “I urge women across the country to use this App to allow more and more people to appreciate the excellent work they have been doing, and to use the high-quality products they have developed. I am proud of where our Guyanese women entrepreneurs are, and I want the world see them, and applaud them too. Share the WIIN app; use it, and let all see that it’s made by Guyanese women for the world.”

Primarily, the app caters to participants who would have benefitted from the extensive training done in their respective fields through the ministry’s platform, but could also be utilised by all women to showcase their ventures.

Among the categories featured on the app are, but are not limited to, health, beauty and wellness, fashion, food, arts and craft, event planning and décor, media, graphics designing, photography and videography, printing, stationery, janitorial, academic, transportation, gardening, landscaping, construction, tech and media, entertainment, e-commerce an even automotive repairs.