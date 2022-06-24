News Archives
West Canje duo reportedly nabbed with $1.6M in ‘ganja’
Prince Todd (left) and Kevin Sandy
TWO West Canje, Berbice residents were, on Tuesday, arrested with $1.6 million worth in cannabis, during a raid by Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), the agency claimed.

According to a release from CANU, Kevon Sandy, 20, of Republic Drive, West Canje, Berbice, and Prince Todd, 20, of Sandvoort, West Canje are currently in custody assisting with investigations.

The reported cannabis

It is alleged that, on the day in question, CANU officers conducted an operation at Sandvoort, where they intercepted the two suspects.

“One of the individuals had a bulgy salt-bag in his possession. A subsequent search of the bag revealed the suspected cannabis,” the release said.

The men were escorted to CANU’s Headquarters along with the suspected narcotics. The three parcels amounted to 5.33 kg, CANU claimed, adding that the street value was approximately $1.6 million.

Staff Reporter

