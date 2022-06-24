News Archives
Swan village to benefit from enhanced water supply
CEO of GWI, Shaik Baksh and other company officials inspect the ongoing work at Swan (GWI photo)
–with construction of new well

RESIDENTS of Swan Village on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway will soon be the beneficiaries of improved water supply, following efforts by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) to drill a new potable water well to serve the community.

The existing water-distribution system at Swan is a low-producing one that currently cannot supply the entire village adequately.
A site visit was conducted by GWI one year ago and it was determined then that the community needed a new well.

Residents of the community were engaged by GWI’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shaik Baksh and other company officials who visited the area recently.
The exercise, according to GWI, was fruitful, since residents turned up in large numbers even as they were promised a better supply of potable water.

This promise to the people of Swan Village is materialising with the construction of the well. A contractor has already been assigned to the project and drilling of the well has already begun. It is estimated that this will be completed within a month’s time.

Meanwhile, the pipe-distribution network to serve the community will be outfitted with stand pipes at a later date.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is expected to be drawn up and signed by the GWI and the village.

Residents of Swan expressed gratitude to the Government of Guyana and the GWI for this embarking on this important venture.

