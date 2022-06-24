News Archives
Flood-relief supplies distributed to Region Eight residents
Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai distributes flood-relief hampers to Region Eight residents (DPI photo)
Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai distributes flood-relief hampers to Region Eight residents (DPI photo)

THE government is sparing no effort in supporting persons affected by flooding countrywide.
Residents of El Passo/Tumatumari, and Micobie, Region Eight, were the recipients of dozens of flood-relief hampers delivered by Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai.

There were eight households in El Passo/Tumatumari which were severely affected by flash flooding in the region.
During an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), a resident, Rapheal Davis, related that though the package being provided by the government cannot compensate fully for the losses, it demonstrates the government’s commitment to its people.

“We are glad that they are here and brought these items for us,” he related.
Minister Sukhai noted that the government remains committed to assisting persons in need.

“Government wants to let you know that you are not alone, that our work extends across the country where rainfall is affecting many, many families again. We are hopeful that there will be no major outbreak of diseases or any erosion,” Minister Sukhai said.

On Tuesday, Minister Sukhai visited Mahdia and delivered hampers to flood-affected residents of Wrong Turn.
Currently, the government is conducting a major flood assessment across the country (DPI)

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
