Doctors hopeful Aden can continue brain tumour treatment in Guyana

By Cassandra Khan

DIAGNOSED with a rare brain tumour, six-year-old Aden Persaud of Blairmont, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), is nearing treatment completion in the United States of America.

According to an official post on the Saving Hands Emergency Aid (SHEA) organisation’s Facebook page, doctors are hopeful that once the first phase is completed, little Aden will be able to do the follow-up treatments in Guyana.

“His doctors are optimistic that once this initial phase is completed, Aden can have all of his follow-up treatments in Guyana, as the tumour has responded well to proton therapy,” the post stated.

SHEA shared that Aden was in great spirits and was spreading his infectious positivity to everyone he came into contact with.

“This positively has so far been a catalyst in persevering through challenges and setbacks he’s encountered to this point and will continue to see him through his ordeals,” SHEA said.

Aden arrived in the US on February 26 and has had many appointments to meet with his medical team, including doctors, nurses, therapists, social workers, and other support personnel.

“He has also had several tests, scans, and general appointments to prepare him for treatment. During one of the routine scans, it was discovered that a cyst had formed next to the tumour in his brain.

“This discovery caused his doctors to pause his initial treatment plan to focus on removing the cyst. On Thursday, March 17, Aden underwent a semi-major procedure to drain the fluid build-up in the cyst and have it removed,” SHEA related.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle earlier this year, the child’s mother, Alicia Persaud, said that Aden was diagnosed with Craniopharyngioma, a rare type of tumour near the pituitary gland, after experiencing persistent headaches and vomiting.

According to the U.S. National Cancer Institute, Craniopharyngiomas are usually part solid and part fluid-filled cysts, which are usually benign and not cancerous, as they do not spread to other parts of the brain, nor to other parts of the body.

“However, they may grow and press on nearby parts of the brain or other areas, including the pituitary gland, the optic chiasm, optic nerves, and fluid-filled spaces in the brain.

“Craniopharyngiomas may affect many functions of the brain, such as the hormone-making process, growth, and vision,” the Institute says.

Prior to developing this condition, Alicia said her son was very active and jovial, and would often spend a lot of his free time playing cricket.

Several failed attempts to get him the treatment he needs here in Guyana had left the parents with no other option but to seek financial assistance to send Aden overseas for medical care.

The Saving Hands Emergency Aid Inc. (SHEA) foundation had stepped in to mobilise support for the child.

SHEA had said that, due to the severity and urgent nature of Aden’s condition, he needed immediate surgery and extensive hormone replacement therapy.

“Unfortunately, the advanced treatment and technology necessary to save this young child are not yet available in Guyana. Therefore, SHEA charity has accepted his case, and we are working with doctors in the United States to coordinate lifesaving treatment for Aden,” the organisation said in a post on its Facebook page.

Aden had secured a medical visa earlier this year for travel to the U.S. for treatment.